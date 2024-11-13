A federal high court in Abuja has reserved its judgment on the N27 billion fraud allegation case against the former governor of Taraba state, Darius Dickson Ishaku

A Federal High Court has reserved its ruling on an objection raised by Darius Dickson Ishaku, the former governor of Taraba State, challenging the court's jurisdiction over his alleged N27 billion fraud case. Ishaku, alongside a former Permanent Secretary, is facing charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had arraigned Ishaku and the Permanent Secretary on September 30, 2024, over allegations of misappropriating N27 billion in funds. However, Ishaku's legal team has objected to the court's jurisdiction, prompting the judge to reserve its ruling on the matter.

Why EFCC arraigned ex-Gov Ishaku

Ishaku's arraignment stems from an investigation by the EFCC, which uncovered alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as governor. The anti-graft agency has been probing various officials, including former governors, over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The EFCC's efforts to prosecute Ishaku and others accused of similar offences aim to promote transparency and accountability in governance. However, the legal process can be lengthy and complex, with defendants often raising objections to jurisdiction, among other technicalities.

As the court deliberates on Ishaku's objection, the outcome will significantly impact the case's progression. If the court upholds the objection, it may affect the EFCC's ability to prosecute Ishaku, potentially allowing him to avoid trial. Conversely, a ruling in favour of the EFCC will pave the way for the trial to proceed.

