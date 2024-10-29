Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sued the EFCC over an alleged threat to arrest, detain and prosecute him after his tenure as governor

Sanwo-Olu, through his lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, filed the fundamental right enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a federal high court in Abuja

On Tuesday, October 29, Ozurumba prayed the court to make an order prohibiting and restraining the EFCC from seizing the properties, international passport and travel documents of Sanwo-Olu

Ikeja, Lagos state - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged threat to arrest, detain and prosecute him.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Tuesday, October 29, the EFCC plans to sanction Sanwo-Olu after his tenure as governor in 2027.

Daily Trust also noted the development.

Sanwo-Olu, through his lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, filed the fundamental right enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a federal high court in Abuja.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, the plan to arrest him was unconstitutional and a flagrant violation of his fundamental right to personal liberty and freedom of movement as guaranteed under Sections 35(1) & (4) and 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended).

Furthermore, Governor Sanwo-Olu asked the court to make an order prohibiting and restraining the EFCC “from seizing the properties, the international passport and travel documents of the plaintiff or freezing the bank accounts of the plaintiff, his family members or in any other way to further breach the plaintiff’s fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution.”

