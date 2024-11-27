The NYSC has debunked the report of having a recruitment exercise as seen on some unauthorised websites

According to the NYSC in a tweet, the public is to engage with its official website for any information and programme and third-party

The NYSC then listed two websites engaging in fraudulent recruitment activities while urging the public to engage with its website and social media platforms for any update

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) dismissed the claim that it was advertising a recruitment exercise on its website, adding that its authority did not recognise the under-listed websites and was not recruiting.

According to a tweet by the service on Wednesday morning, November 27, the public is urged to desist from engaging with nysc.org and nyscjobs.ng, stating that they were not authorised and had nothing to do with the NYSC.

How to contact NYSC

The NYSC then rolled out its official website, nysc.gov.ng, for the public to engage with at any time the need arose. The service also listed its social media handle for public engagement.

The tweet reads in part:

"The general public is strongly advised to disregard any information on these fake NYSC websites (http://nysc.org & http://nyscjobs.ng) and not fall victim of their fraudulent antics.

"Furthermore, authentic information on NYSC programmes and activities can be accessed from the Scheme's verified official website, http://nysc.gov.ng, social media platforms; officialnysc - Facebook, officialnyscng - Twitter/Instagram/Thread, NYSC NDHQ - YouTube."

How many government agencies are recruiting?

Several government agencies have recently been denying recruitment scams, urging Nigerians to be wary of engaging fraudulent websites in the name of recruitment exercise.

The NYSC is a mandatory one-year program for Nigerian graduates that was established in 1973 by the Nigerian military government to promote national unity, integration, and development.

