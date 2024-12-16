Atiku Abubakar has issued a disclaimer, cautioning Nigerians against a fake scam alert linked to his name and trending on social media, especially on Facebook

In a statement, Atiku called on security agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the fraudulent scheme

The fraudulent scheme, asks applicants to fill out forms and provide sensitive information such as their names, bank account numbers, and bank details in exchange for a N65,000 grant

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alerted Nigerians about an online empowerment scheme falsely using his name and claiming sponsorship by the federal government.

Atiku cautions against fake FG grant promising Nigerians N65,000. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The scheme, advertised as "Atiku Grant by FG," is making the rounds on Facebook.

The fraudulent scheme, promoted by a group named "Travelling Abroad Opportunities," has been aggressively circulating on social media, falsely claiming to be an empowerment project endorsed by PDP chieftain Atiku Abubakar.

It promises N65,000 to successful applicants but is a scam designed to defraud Nigerians by gathering personal information, including bank details.

Atiku warns against fraudulent N65,000 grant

In a statement shared on his X page on Sunday, December 15, Atiku’s media office in Abuja, warned the public to disregard the message and urged security agencies to investigate and take legal action against those behind the fraudulent scheme.

The statement, signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, further stressed that neither Atiku nor his aides had any involvement or prior knowledge of the scam, which has been promoted online.

The media office also clarified that Atiku is currently not running an empowerment scheme that purports to give N65,000 to successful applicants.

Part of the statement reads:

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (2023) is not currently running an empowerment scheme that purports to give N65,000 to successful applicants. Also, there is no organisation related to, connected with, and associated with the former Vice President that is running an empowerment scheme by whatever shape or form.

“The so-called Atiku Grant by FG is a scam, which objective is to fleece unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard-earned money; this is to alert Nigerians not to participate in what is obviously a fraudulent scheme that seeks to hoodwink unsuspecting citizens into thinking that it is a scheme by Atiku Abubakar.

“Even if the Waziri Adamawa was going to embark on such a scheme, he would do so directly and not through a third party that is unknown to Nigerians.”

Abioye issues disclaimer on scam alert in his name

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Abioye on Monday, November 18, called the attention of Nigerians to a scam alert in his name.

In a statement, the bishop warned the public that any message asking for funds in his name is fraudulent and should be ignored.

Bishop Abioye provided an email address and phone number for individuals to report fraudulent activities, urging prompt action to "help prevent others from falling victim".

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng