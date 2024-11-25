The NYSC has announced plans for all married female Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) of the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1, who are deployed to states where their husbands are not domiciled

They are required to bring copies of their marital and relevant documents as evidence as they go to the nearest orientation camp

This change will be updated on their dashboard for reprinting, ensuring they can serve in states where they can reside with their husbands

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a crucial announcement for all married female Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) of the 2024 Batch 'C' Stream 1.

According to an official post on X (formerly Twitter) dated November 25, 2024, married female PCMs deployed to states where their husbands are not domiciled should take immediate action to change their state of deployment.

NYSC gives advisory for married female corps members in 2024. Photo credit: X/Officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Reporting Guidelines

Married female PCMs are instructed to report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp in their state of deployment during the registration period.

They must bring copies of their marital documents and other relevant evidence to facilitate the change in their state of deployment.

This change will subsequently be updated on their dashboard for reprinting.

Importance of Compliance

The NYSC's announcement aims to ensure that married female PCMs can serve in states where they can reside with their husbands, thereby enhancing their comfort and well-being during the service year.

The NYSC emphasizes the need for all affected individuals to comply with this directive to ensure a smooth transition and proper documentation.

The statement read thus:

“All married female PCMs who are deployed to States where their husbands are not domiciled should report to the nearest NYSC Orientation Camp for their State of Deployment to be changed. They are to report during the period of Registration at the Orientation Camps with the copies of their marital and other relevant documents as evidence. Once the change is made it will reflect on their dashboard for reprinting.”

See the X post below:

NYSC Announces Schedule For 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the dates for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The orientation course will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, across all the orientation camps.

The Director, PRS, Ahmed Ikaka, said the registration will run from August 28 to August 30, The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng