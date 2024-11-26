Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery had commenced operations.

Its chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a terse statement released to the press.

NNPC’s spokesperson revealed that the Nigerian government's oil plant is currently running at 60% capacity.

Following the landmark project, this article by Legit.ng highlights nine completed refineries in Nigeria:

1. Edo Refinery and PetroChemical Company:

Business Day reported that the Edo Refinery is owned by AIPCC Energy. With 1,000 BPSD and 5,000 BPSD capacity, it runs in two phases and is completely operational after commissioning.

Phase 2 construction, which will have a 12,000 BPD capacity, is well under way, and full operation is anticipated to begin in 2024.

2. Duport Midstream:

Duport Midstream refinery is located in Edo state.

It is a 2,500-BPD refinery that was completed in 2022 and started production in 2023.

The modular refinery, is operated by DUPORT Midstream Company Limited, DMCL, and located in Egbokor, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state.

3. Walter Smith refinery:

Located in Imo state, the Walter Smith refinery is a 5,000 barrel per day oil refinery.

As reported by The Nation, the refinery started operations in 2020, with plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 BPD in the coming years.

4. OPAC Refinery, Delta state:

This 10,000-bpd modular refinery located in Kwale, Delta state was completed in 2021 as part of the federal government’s effort to improve local crude oil refining.

5. Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery (Aradel):

The initial 1,000 bbls/day AGO topping plant was commissioned in 2010. Currently, the 3-train, 11,000 bbls/day modular refinery produces Automotive Gas Oil, Dual Purpose Kerosene, Marine Diesel Oil, High-Pour Fuel Oil, and Naphtha.

6. Old Port-Harcourt refinery:

Built and commissioned in 1965 with a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

In March 2021, the federal government awarded the repair of the refinery to Tecnimont SPA- an Italian company that would carry out repair works in phases.

In December last year, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Sen. Keineken Lokpobiri announced the mechanical completion and flare startup of the refinery.

7. Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC):

The 125,000-bpd capacity WRPC was built and commissioned in 1978 at a cost of around $478 million.

The refinery has never achieved full capacity utilization as production has declined steadily except in the early 1990’s, during which there was a brief upswing in production.

In 2021, the federal government awarded the contract for the repair of the decrepit refinery to Saipem SPA at a cost of $897 million.

8. New Port-Harcourt refinery:

In 1985, the federal government commissioned the New Port Harcourt refinery, built at a cost of $850 million. It has the capacity to refine 150,000 barrels of oil daily.

The commissioning of the New Port Harcourt refinery increased the total refining capacity of the plants to 210,000 barrels per day.

9. Dangote Refinery:

Owned by Nigerian businessman and industrialist, the Dangote Refinery is a 650,000-bpd refinery located in Lekki, Lagos state.

It is Nigeria is Africa's largest oil refinery and the world's biggest single-train petroleum facility.

The refinery cost around $19 billion and was commissioned in May 2023. Oil refining started in late December 2023, and it started dispensing products to local and international markets as of May 2024.

