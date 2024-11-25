MURIC has said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery can produce far above local demand, which "is a big plus" for Nigeria

MURIC stated that the national goal of reducing reliance on fuel import and eventually, totally halting it in order to achieve fuel self-sufficiency has now been actualised

The Islamic human rights organisation saluted the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, the leaderships of NNPCL and the Dangote refinery "for making all these happen without collateral damages"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Iba, Lagos state - A prominent faith-based human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said there is a mutual understanding between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) which it (MURIC) admires.

In a statement released on Monday, November 25, obtained by Legit.ng, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC's executive director, said the "cooperation" is commendable.

Recall that after decades of massive importation of petroleum products, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) recently announced that it had finally ended the age-long practice.

At the weekend, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced fuel price from N990 per litre to N970 per litre. On Sunday, November 24, it also reportedly instructed independent marketers to halt the importation of petroleum products from outside Nigeria citing the capacity of Dangote Refinery to supply the petroleum needs of the country.

Reacting, MURIC said:

“Having monitored the relationship between the two major stakeholders in the petroleum industry (NNPCL and Dangote refinery) for several months and having observed that both of them have developed respect for each other, we have come to the conclusion that both of them should be applauded for eventually seeing the need for cooperation and mutual understanding in the interest of Nigeria.

“It only makes sense even to ordinary laymen that Dangote Refinery with a massive capacity of 650,000 barrels per day is in an ideal position to meet Nigeria’s domestic fuel needs which, as at 29th October 2024, stands at 50 million litres per day."

Man thanks Dangote for reducing fuel price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Aliyu Yakubu, shared his happiness after Dangote Refinery announced that it had reduced the cost of petrol.

The man said as long as Dangote does not rely on NNPCL to set the price for his refinery, it is a good development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng