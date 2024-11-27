It seems that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has stepped up its efforts to persuade marketers to purchase its petroleum products

The refinery recently put out an advert bearing information about how marketers can enquire about the high quality PMS by the company

This is in the midst of news that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. in Rivers State has started processing crude oil

Dangote petroleum refinery appears to have intensified efforts to win marketers to buy its petroleum products.

This could be seen from its recent advert reminding of the high quality petrol of the firm and how marketers can make further enquiry

The advert as seen on its X account read,

“High quality PMS (Petrol) for your vehicle & engine and also good for the environment”

“Buy minimum of 2 million litres @ N970 per litre.”

For further enquiry, the contacts to reach were also made available by the giant refinery

This is coming amid report that crude oil processing has now begun at Rivers State's Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd.

Femi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer for the state-owned oil company, verified this information via his X handle with a video of the refinery.

He disclosed that the oil facility owned by the Nigerian government is currently operating at 60 per cent capacity.

The refinery, located at Alesa Eleme in Port Harcourt, has an installed capacity of 150,000 barrels per day but according to the NNPC, is producing about 90,000 barrels per day at the moment, with plans to ramp up production in the coming months.

In an earlier report Legit.ng reported that the price of Premium Motor Spirit produced by the old Port Harcourt Refinery, is N75 per litre more than that of the Dangote Refinery, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said.

Dr. Joseph Obele, the association's public relations officer, made this announcement at the refinery's formal reopening ceremony which now process 60,000 barrels per day.

He claims that NNPCL charges N1,045 per liter for petrol, a discrepancy of N75 per litre, while Dangote Refinery sells it to marketers for N970.

