NNPC Ltd has confirmed that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is now back and running but not yet in full capacity

The oil company has also raised an alarm about malicious attempts to undermine the progress achieved with the refinery’s rehabilitation

PH refinery it added produces 1.4 million litres of PMS, 900,000 litres of kerosene, and 1.5 million litres of diesel dail

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has raised concerns over alleged attempts to discredit the newly rehabilitated Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company, which resumed operations on Tuesday, November 26.

In a statement issued, the national oil company expressed gratitude to Nigerians for supporting the refinery's successful restart.

It, however, cautioned against what it described as "unfounded claims" by certain individuals alleging that the refinery was not operational. Punch reports.

Part of the statement reads:

“For clarity, the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently operating at 70% of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90%.

"The refinery’s daily production includes 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 900,000 liters of kerosene, 1.5 million liters of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or diesel), 2.1 million liters of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)."

Why do we use crack C?

In the statement, NNPC also explained the use of crack C5 from Indorama Petrochemicals in its gasoline production process.

The company explained that blending is a standard global refinery practice to meet required fuel specifications.

The statement added.

“Malicious attacks on clear progress only undermine the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd and the country. Let us build a stronger and more self-sufficient energy sector together."

NNPC suspends petrol imports by marketers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) had directed oil marketers to halt petrol imports, stating that the Dangote Refinery had sufficient capacity to meet domestic needs.

According to reports, the directive came amid a high-level meeting in Abuja attended by NNPC Group CEO Mele Kyari, representatives of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMAN), and key stakeholders.

Representatives of 11 PLc, Matrix, AA Rano, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) were also present at the meeting.

