Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said it is working closely with relevant parties

This is as it plans for crude oil production to reach at least 2 million barrels per day by 2024 year end

NNPC’s spokes person claimed there was no distinction between the NNPCL and NUPRC's output

In order to increase crude oil output to 2 million barrels per day or more by the end of 2024, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has stated that it is collaborating closely with pertinent stakeholders.

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., revealed this while refuting allegations on production differential numbers provided by the corporation and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory corporation (NUPRC).

According to earlier media sources, the NUPRC's September barrel production of 1.54 million barrels per day was significantly less than the NNPC Ltd.'s November barrel production of 1.8 million barrels per day.

Soneye asserted that there was no difference in the output provided by the two parties.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has clarified that there is no discrepancy between its crude oil production figures and those supplied by the regulatory agency, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Company (NUPRC),” the statement read in part.

It clarified that the apparent discrepancy stems from the different time periods covered in the reports; the NUPRC's figure represented the average production for September 2024, while the NNPC Ltd.'s figure represented the peak production for October 2024.

“This fact was confirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, at the recent 42nd Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists Annual International Conference & Exhibition in Lagos where he disclosed that Nigeria’s crude oil output, including condensate, increased by 16.56 per cent to 1.8mbpd million in October 2024, from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024.

“The CEO of NUPRC who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, Enorense Amadasu, was quoted as saying: “This represents an increase of 253,710, bpd to reach 1.8 million bpd in October, up from 1.54 million bpd in September 2024, representing 16.56 per cent month-on-month rise”.

“The NUPRC also confirmed at the NAPE event that the 1.8mbpd feat pushed Nigeria’s production beyond the 1.5mbpd quota of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“There is, therefore, no disparity or discrepancy in the production figures by NNPC Ltd and the regulator,” the statement added.

