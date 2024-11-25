A Nigerian man has expressed joy after Dangote Refinery made an announcement that it was reducing the price of petrol

The Dangote Refinery stated that it was reducing the price of fuel from N990 per litre to N970 per litre for independent marketers

The Nigerian man said he was happy over the development as he thanked Dangote for the reduction in price

A Nigerian man shared his happiness after Dagote Refinery announced that it has reduced the cost of petrol.

The man said the Dangote Refinery's reduction in the price of petrol was good news.

Marketers lifting fuel at Dangote Refinery will buy at N970. Photo credit: X/Aliyu Yakubu and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a post he made on X, the man, Aliyu Yakubu thanked Alhaji Aliko Dangote for reducing the price of petrol.

He was reacting to Dangote Group's post announcing the change in petrol price from N990 to N970 for independent marketers lifting the product at the refinery.

Dangote Refine had posted:

"Dangote Refinery Reduces PMS Price To N970."

In his reactions, Aliyu wrote:

"Thank you Alhaji. So you no longer rely on NNPCL to set the price for you. Good."

See his post below:

Reactions as Dangote Refinery reduces price of petrol

@adetosage said:

"Build fillings station and be selling it directly na. Scam!"

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"Not enough. Should be N550. You are being sold crude in Naira."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB said:

"If you're not ready to sell it at N200 per liter forget it."

@macabelee said:

"The game is the game. A lot of people don’t seem to understand what’s going on here…..if Tinubu & NNPC still choose to import, they’ll eventually incur serious debt and Dangote can still go on to reduce price."

@Firsatina said:

"Dangote's efforts are not yielding the desired results. It's unacceptable that Nigeria, with its vast crude oil resources, is still grappling with high fuel prices. Implementing a price reduction to ₦250 per liter would be a vital step towards Nigeria's economic recovery."

Pastor Adeboye speaks on Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye broke his silence concerning the difficulties faced by the Dangote Refinery in Lagos

Enumerating the challenges faced by the refinery, Pastor Adeboye, who heads the Redeemed Christian Church of God, wondered if Nigeria was cursed

He said there is a need for prayers since it appeared some people are hell-bent on setting up stumbling blocks for the 650,000bpd facility

