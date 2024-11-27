Compared to the Dangote Refinery, the old Port Harcourt Refinery's Premium Motor Spirit costs N75 more per liter

The spokesperson for Petroleum Products Retail Outlets aid that the price difference is a significant difference for companies

He asserts that Dangote Refinery sells gasoline to marketers for N970 per liter, while NNPCL charges N1,045 per liter, a difference of N75 per liter

The price of Premium Motor Spirit produced by the old Port Harcourt Refinery, is N75 per litre more than that of the Dangote Refinery, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has said.

Dr. Joseph Obele, the association's public relations officer, made this announcement at the refinery's formal reopening ceremony which now process 60,000 barrels per day.

Concerned about the price difference between petrol supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Dangote Refinery, Dr. Obele, a former chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) at the Port Harcourt Deport, first praised the federal government for revitalizing the old refinery.

He claims that NNPCL charges N1,045 per liter for petrol, a discrepancy of N75 per litre, while Dangote Refinery sells it to marketers for N970, ChannelsTV reported.

According to him, the N75 price difference is a significant difference for companies, especially in a sector where competitive pricing is essential to profitability.

Nonetheless, he said that the restoration of the refinery was an important step in lessening Nigeria's reliance on petroleum imports.

In order to lessen the impact on marketers and customers, Obele disclosed that Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, has pledged to resolve the matter and harmonize rates.

Marketers project new petrol cost by December

Legit.ng reported that Petroleum marketers have revealed that petrol prices may crash further between N900 and N1000 per litre by the Christmas period due to Dangote Refinery’s intervention.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN) president, Billy Gillis-Harry, and the national publicity secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, stated this recently.

The development comes amid a petrol price slash by the Dangote Refinery on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

