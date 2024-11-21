A tragic building collapse in Ibadan claimed 13 lives and injured seven others in the early hours of October 31, 2024

The structure housed mentally challenged individuals and nearly wiped out an entire family, with the landlord losing multiple relatives

The Oyo State Police and NEMA have confirmed the casualty figures and continue their rescue and investigation efforts

In the early hours of October 31, 2024, a devastating building collapse in Jegede Oluloyo area, in Ibadan resulted in 13 fatalities and left seven others seriously injured.

The collapse occurred around 2:00 am.

Incident Details

The building, which housed mentally challenged individuals under the care of a kind-hearted man, suddenly caved in, shattering the dreams of a better future for the deceased.

The landlord, Alhaji Dauda Lamidi, lost his wife, one child, and three grandchildren in the collapse.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services, Yemi Akinyinka, reported that 10 people died instantly, with three more casualties recorded three days later, raising the death toll to 13.

Victims' Accounts

Alhaji Dauda Lamidi recounted his ordeal, stating that he had just returned from the restroom when the building collapsed.

Funmilayo Oyedele, who lost her seven-year-old child, described the incident as taking everything she had in life.

Bukayo Aderele, a relative of a family of three who died, expressed his shock and concern for the only surviving teenager.

Mrs. Tawakalitu Lamidi, the landlord's daughter, pleaded for help from the state government, highlighting the need for assistance with hospital bills and housing for the survivors.

Official Confirmation and Rescue Efforts

The Oyo State Police Command and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the casualty figures.

Commissioner of Police, CP Sonubi Ayodele, stated that 10 people died immediately, while eight others are receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Adequate security has been deployed to prevent hoodlums from taking over the scene.

NEMA's South-West Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Kadiri Olanrewaju, reported that five people were rescued from the rubble, including one adult male, two adult females, and two children.

The rescued victims were taken to Mercyland Clinic and Maternity Centre for immediate medical care.

