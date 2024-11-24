A heated altercation between two neighbours in Ipokia, Ogun State, resulted in the tragic death of 65-year-old Oladega Morenike, allegedly pushed by Abigail Bankole

Following the incident, Bankole fled the scene, and the police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend her

The community is in shock as preliminary investigations continue, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta

The incident occurred around 4.20pm on Thursday at Isunba Street, Ipokia, following a heated dispute between the two women.

Incident Details

According to the police, the altercation escalated when Bankole allegedly pushed Morenike, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapse.

SP Omolola Odutola, spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the details of the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Police Response and Investigation

Upon receiving the report, police detectives were dispatched to the scene and found the victim lying on her back.

A photograph was taken, and her body was transported to the General Hospital in Ipokia, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The body was subsequently moved to the mortuary at General Hospital, Ilaro, for an autopsy.

Bankole, the alleged culprit, fled the scene immediately after the incident and remains at large. Odutola confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend her.

"Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation," she said.

Community Shock and Police Efforts

The incident has left the Ipokia community in shock as police intensify efforts to bring the suspect to justice.

