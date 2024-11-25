The rise of the Lukarawa terrorist group, linked to jihadist movements in the Sahel, has intensified security concerns in Nigeria

The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), led by National Secretary Lawal Mohammed, criticized the current administration’s handling of insecurity

The recent rise of the Lukarawa terrorist group, which has been linked to jihadist movements in the Sahel region, has escalated concerns over the worsening security situation in Nigeria.

The group’s deadly attack on Mera town, in the Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, claimed 15 lives, further fueling the alarm.

Tinubu's handling of insecurity insincere, says ACC

As insecurity continues to grip the northwestern states, an emerging political party, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), has voiced strong criticism of the current administration's handling of security issues.

Exclusively speaking with Legit.ng in an interview on Sunday, November 24, Lawal Mohammed, the National Secretary of the party, said the government’s efforts to combat insecurity are ineffective and lack sincerity.

Mohammed: ACC will end insecurity in 3 weeks

Mohammed stated that ACC could end the ongoing security crisis in just three weeks if given the opportunity.

Hear him:

"There is no sincerity and purpose when it comes to tackling insecurity. ACC, given the opportunity, in less than three weeks, will bring about an end to insecurity in Nigeria. We have what it takes.

"We have people with experience in the intelligence business who are now members of our movement, and they have provided us with a blueprint on how to solve this problem."

Mohammed emphasized that ACC’s plan is rooted in actionable intelligence and strategic coordination, which they believe is essential to curbing the violence and instability sweeping across the country.

The party's members, some with experience in intelligence, claim to have already devised a comprehensive plan to restore security in Nigeria.

"We are just waiting for the opportunity to present ourselves to Nigeria as an alternative," he added.

Army takes action as new terror group commences recruitment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters in Abuja is making moves to stop the new terrorist group, Lukarawa’s recruitment drive.

It was gathered that Lukarawa terrorists have commenced a recruitment process to bolster their fighting capabilities.

The Director of Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the military is working closely with other security agencies and the state government to stop the recruitment efforts.

