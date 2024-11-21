The FCT Minister has assured Nigerians that ongoing reforms of current administration will bring results by 2027

Wike stressed the role of infrastructure projects in reducing costs and boosting economic growth

Wike highlighted recent infrastructure successes and pledged continued development for urban and rural areas

FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to remain patient in the face of rising prices, assuring them that the ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu will yield tangible results by the end of the administration's first tenure in 2027.

Wike vows to commit to infrastructural development

FCT minister Nyesom Wike says better days are ahead of Nigerians Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike made this statement on Thursday, November 21, during an inspection of road projects and bridges in Gwagwalada Area Council.

He spoke with journalists about the government's commitment to improving infrastructure as a foundation for long-term economic growth.

His words:

"The price of goods is still surging, but this road project is part of the solution.

"Without infrastructure, it’s difficult to reduce costs. When the roads are completed, farmers will have better access, and that will help lower prices."

Wike emphasized that infrastructure is critical for economic recovery, both for the city and rural areas, noting that a lack of it had been one of Abuja's historical problems.

Wike pointed out that the administration’s focus on expanding infrastructure will ultimately drive economic growth by opening up rural areas to more opportunities.

Wike acknowledged the ongoing criticisms of the government’s progress but reassured the public that they would witness positive change in due time.

"Before this administration ends its first tenure, Nigerians will testify to real changes.

"Just like you can see that Abuja has changed, you will see changes in the wider country as well."

Wike highlighted the impact of recent infrastructure projects, such as the Aguma Palace road and the road leading to Radio Nigeria, which he claimed had already brought joy to residents and local business owners.

"When people see positive impacts, they rejoice. Now, the people can feel the presence of government working for them," he added.

Wike assured that the administration would continue to accelerate development, ensuring that both urban and rural areas benefit from government initiatives aimed at improving lives and securing a better future for all Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng