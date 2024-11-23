Newly sworn-in governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the appointment of Arise TV presenter Suleiman Aledeh as the MD of Edo broadcasting service

Fred Itua, the chief press secretary to the governor, announced the appointment on Saturday, November 23, adding that it was with immediate effect

Suleiman Aledeh is a seasoned international journalist, editor-at-large, strategic media, and communication consultant with over two decades of experience in broadcast journalism

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Suleiman Aledeh as the substantive Managing Director of the state-owned Edo Broadcasting Service. The appointment takes immediate effect, as announced by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Saturday, November 23.

Suleiman Aledeh is a seasoned international journalist, editor-at-large, strategic media, and communication consultant with over two decades of experience in broadcast journalism across radio and television. He has made significant contributions to prestigious international news channels, including Al Jazeera, SABC, and GB News UK. Currently, he anchors various news programmes at Arise News and shares his insights on Classic FM.

Who is Suleiman Aledeh?

Aledeh's impressive career in journalism began while he was still a student at the University of Benin, where he graduated with a degree in Philosophy in 1999. He worked at Edo Broadcasting Service and later served at Ebonyi Radio during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. Aledeh's experience also includes working at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, where he created and presented influential shows.

As a renowned journalist, Aledeh has demonstrated strong leadership in strategic communication. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management and an Associate of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations. Aledeh holds a Master's Degree in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies from the University of Lagos and has served as a Special Correspondent and News Anchor at Arise News in London and Lagos.

With his wealth of experience and expertise in journalism and communication, Suleiman Aledeh is well-equipped to lead the Edo Broadcasting Service as its substantive Managing Director. His appointment is expected to bring significant improvements to the service, and his leadership is anticipated to be instrumental in shaping the future of broadcasting in Edo State.

