The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is set to hold its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM), South East Zone.

The AGM set to be held in Enugu will have Dakuku Peterside as the keynote speaker, who will speak on the need to drive non-oil exports.

During the meeting, the discussion will also explore strategies to enhance manufacturing's role in Nigeria's GDP and economic growth

Improving Nigeria's non-oil export is set to dominate discussions at the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone.

The event, scheduled to be held at the BON Sunshine Hotels, Enugu, Enugu State, between 27th to 28th November 2024, will have Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), as the keynote speaker.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and Honourable Minister of State, Labour and Employment, RT. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha are special guests.

ThisDay reports that Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the chairman of Manufacturers representing Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi, disclosed the details to journalists.

According to Lady Ada, the MAN AGM will feature panel discussions and showcase our region's innovation and productivity.

She said.

"We at Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Eastern Zone, are thrilled to unveil our amazing Keynote Speaker for our upcoming AGM , Enugu 2024. At MAN, we continue to add value, propelled by knowledge.

"Our AGM 2024 will be a revelation of the new spirit of propelling the economy through industrialization, particularly non-oil sector manufacturing . It will be an AGM like no other, bringing all key stakeholders under one roof to talk about a new Nigeria that is possible with manufacturers driving the change .

"Today, we spotlight the amazing Dr Dakuku Peterside, Nigeria's foremost public sector turnaround expert, author of two books, columnist , change agent and leadership Coach . We are proud to have Dr Peterside lead the engagement to see manufacturing contribute more to the GDP of the country."

Peterside speaks on the oncoming AGM

Also, on his verified Instagram page, Peterside confirmed he would attend the 36th AGM of MAN in Enugu State as Keynote Speaker.

He wrote:

"At the upcoming Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Eastern Zone Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 28, I am honored to speak on the theme ‘Revitalising Nigeria's Economy through Manufacturing-Driven Non-Oil Exports'.

"l am grateful for this opportunity to share ideas and thoughts on why the economy of our country is in distress, what can be done to get us out of the distress, and why industrialists, industries, and manufacturing concerns must play a key role in getting us out of the distress.

"Why the economic geography of Nigeria needs to change; why manufacturing is lagging behind; and what can be done to increase manufacturing contribution to GDP, national revenue, and employment creation.

"What needs to be in place for manufacturing to contribute maximally to economic growth? We can navigate through these economically challenging times if we are ready to press the reset button, and we can still build a compelling and fulfilling future. Come with me on this journey, and together we can help our country industrialise".

MAN proposes single-digit government loan

In other news, MAN disclosed how the government can provide affordable credit to support the sector, given the numerous challenges businesses face in the country.

Ajaji Kadir, DG and CEO of MAN, said this is in light of the macroeconomic challenges due to the volatility in foreign exchange rates at the Norrenberger Economic Outlook titled "Nigeria: Beyond the Reforms."

He pointed out that different logistics flows have affected the manufacturing sector, which is most susceptible to international shocks and geopolitics.

