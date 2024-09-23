Monday Okpebholo, the candidate of the APC in the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, September 21

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, the winner of the Edo state governorship election that took place on Saturday, September 21.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

According to the election result announced by INEC and monitored by Legit.ng, the APC won eleven local government areas in the state, while the PDP won seven of the councils.

Following his emergence as the governor-elect of Edo state, below are some facts you should know about Monday Okpebholo:

How old is Monday Okpebholo?

Senator Monday Okpebholo was born in 1970 in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria. Raised in a humble household, he was instilled with strong moral principles and a steadfast work ethic, fostering a lifelong commitment to integrity and diligence.

What is the academic qualification of Okpebholo?

Senator Monday Okpebholo's educational odyssey began in his hometown of Uromi, where he completed his primary and secondary education at local institutions.

He then pursued higher learning at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), earning a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics and a master's degree in Public Administration.

Furthering his academic excellence, Okpebholo obtained a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI).

Edo governor-elect's marital status

Senator Monday Okpebholo's family background is deeply rooted in Edo State, and despite his rise to prominence in politics, he remains committed to his heritage. Born and raised in Uromi, Okpebholo's upbringing has impacted his life and career.

As a devoted family man, Okpebholo is married with four children, each of whom is thriving in their chosen pursuits. His family's influence on his life and politics is evident in his continued connection to his community.

Monday Okpebholo is a philanthropist

The Monday Okpebholo Foundation serves as a testament to Senator Okpebholo's philanthropic spirit, providing vital support to vulnerable populations through educational scholarships, healthcare access, and vocational skills training

Okpebholo's Foundation strives to create lasting positive change in Edo State by addressing pressing social needs.

When did Okpebholo's political journey start?

Senator Monday Okpebholo's journey into politics began in 2003 when he ran for the House of Representatives as a candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpebholo contested for the Senate Seat in Edo Central senatorial district under the APC and was elected on February 25, 2023 ¹. He was inaugurated into the 10th National Assembly of Nigeria on June 13, 2023, before emerging as the APC governorship candidate.

