Maurid Polytechnic offers clarifications on Public health programme

The management of Maurid Polytechnic, Mbiaso, Akwa Ibom State, has responded to allegations circulating on social media against the institution's management and governing board chairman, Dr. Godwin Umontuen.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr. Tom Fredfish and sent to Legit.ng, the institution clarified that it is licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and is listed on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for admission.

The statement emphasized that Maurid Polytechnic has acquired the legal status to operate and has been admitting and graduating students from its approved departments over the years. However, a controversy arose regarding the department of Public Health Science, where students were admitted to study for a National Diploma and Higher National Diploma. The issue began when Gregory University, which was affiliated with Maurid Polytechnic for the top-up degree program, announced that it would no longer issue degrees due to low quota.

Maurid Polytechnic assures of ND, HND admission

According to the statement, the institution immediately informed the affected students about the new development and intends to offer them ND and HND as contained in their admission letters. This move aims to facilitate the quick indexing of students into the National Association of Public Health Science for their Council Examination and subsequent licensing.

Maurid Polytechnic has taken steps to address the issue, including suspending two staff members who were found culpable of misinforming students about the issuance of degree certificates in Public Health Science. The institution has also acquired provisional approval from the National Association of Public Health Science to recruit and present students for the award of National Diploma in Public Health and Higher National Diploma in Public Health.

The institution has scheduled its students to join their counterparts in other higher institutions to write the bi-annual examination on December 2nd and 3rd, 2024. The statement warned that the institution will not tolerate baseless allegations and will take steps to ensure that errant students face the consequences of their actions.

