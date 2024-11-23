An angry crowd set two revenue collectors ablaze on November 22 after their pursuit of a tipper driver caused a fatal accident at Old Market Road

Eyewitnesses blamed the revenue collectors for the crash, accusing them of dragging the tipper’s steering during a payment dispute

Anambra Police confirmed the incident and promised action to prevent future tragedies

Anambra State witnessed chaos on Friday, November 22, when an angry mob set ablaze two revenue collectors after a tipper driver they were chasing lost control of his vehicle, ramming into a bystander at the Old Market Road, near Egerton Bus Stop in Onitsha.

The incident sparked a massive gridlock in the area, as eyewitnesses reported a deadly confrontation between the revenue collectors and the driver.

Revenue collectors’ chase leads to tragedy

According to eyewitnesses, the tipper driver was being pursued by the revenue collectors over an alleged payment dispute when the altercation escalated, The Punch reported.

Sources stated that while the revenue touts were attempting to force the driver to comply with their demands, they were seen dragging the steering wheel with him.

In the ensuing chaos, the driver lost control of the vehicle, ploughing into an innocent passerby who was killed instantly, Vanguard reported.

One eyewitness recalled:

"There was chaos in Onitsha as the mob set two of the revenue touts on fire, while four others managed to escape.

The revenue collectors had been chasing the driver over a payment dispute, and when the accident happened, they tried to flee. The angry mob caught two of them and set them on fire."

Tensions over state-sanctioned revenue collectors

Residents of Onitsha expressed their frustration, citing an ongoing problem with the aggressive tactics of the revenue collectors, who are often accused of harassing drivers for bribes.

A local trader commented,

"Onitsha was hot this morning. The revenue collectors were dragging the steering with the tipper driver because he refused to pay them, and in the process, the vehicle ran over an innocent person. The result was tragic, and the mob's reaction was understandable."

The victim of the accident was reportedly a well-known figure in the area, which further fueled public outrage.

"This is one death too many. These revenue touts have caused more deaths in Anambra than some non-state actors. We cannot continue like this," one source added.

The Chairman of the local association, Ebuka Unekwe, condemned the incident, saying that revenue collectors have been a persistent issue for tipper drivers over the past two years.

Police take action over revenue collectors' death

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident, with Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga stating,

"The police responded swiftly to the fatal accident in the area. We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the details of the situation and to prevent such occurrences in the future."

