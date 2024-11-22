A Benue lawyer and activist, Mike Ofikwu, has been reportedly killed by some unknown gunmen at his residence

According to eyewitnesses, Ofikwu was gunned down at the entrance of his house while he was waiting for the gate to be opened on Wednesday night, November 20

The police in the state have assured of getting the assailants and urged the people to remain calm til their investigation is completed

A prominent lawyer and activist, Mike Ofikwu, was brutally murdered by unknown armed men at his residence in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, November 20, around 8 pm, when Ofikwu was shot dead by two assailants in a vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, Ofikwu had just returned home from work and was waiting for his entrance gate to be opened when the attack occurred. The attackers, who were reportedly tailing Ofikwu, drove close to him and shot him dead before fleeing the scene.

The gunshot attracted the attention of people in the area, who rushed Ofikwu to the hospital. Unfortunately, he had already lost too much blood and was pronounced dead. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Idoma community, where Ofikwu was a well-known and respected figure.

Why gunmen killed Benue lawyer?

According to Vanguard, the motive behind Ofikwu's murder is still unclear, but the police have assured that an investigation is underway. The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and commiserated with Ofikwu's family and friends. She assured that justice would be served, stating that the investigation was ongoing.

Ofikwu's murder has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for justice to be served. As an activist, Ofikwu was known for his advocacy on various social and political issues. His death has left a void in the community, and many are mourning the loss of a dedicated and passionate individual.

The police have urged anyone with information about the murder to come forward. As the investigation continues, the community remains in shock, and Ofikwu's family and friends are left to mourn the loss of a loved one.

