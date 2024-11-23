GU Bukar praised late General Lagbaja's lasting influence on his leadership and character

Lagbaja's generosity, attention to detail, and care for subordinates deeply impacted Bukar

President Tinubu awarded Lagbaja the CFR honour and nominated Olufemi Oluyede as acting Army Chief

GU Bukar, aide-de-camp to the late General Taoreed Lagbaja, former Chief of Army Staff, has penned a heartfelt tribute highlighting the profound influence Lagbaja had on his life.

Lagbaja, who was appointed Army Chief by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023, passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment.

ADC to late Lagbaja pays tribute to former COAS Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Facebook

Bukar’s tribute, shared on X, reflects on the late general’s leadership qualities, compassion, and humility.

“I envisioned writing your biography, not your obituary,” Bukar lamented.

Recalling their first meeting a decade ago, Bukar described how Lagbaja shaped his approach to leadership, The Cable reported.

“I first met you 10 years ago, on 1st of December 2014, as my Commanding Officer in 72 Special Forces Battalion.

“It was then that you started instilling in me the warrior ethos and leadership spirit which eventually prepared me for my sojourn in the NE operation," he said.

Bukar noted that working closely with Lagbaja since 2019 was a privilege that allowed him to draw from the general’s virtues.

Life lessons beyond the battlefield

Bukar highlighted the personal lessons he learned from Lagbaja, which extended beyond military duties, The Punch reported.

“From you, I learned a lot, I must say. From seemingly trivial things which many might ignore, like making your bed before checking out of a hotel room, ensuring you tip the housekeeper before leaving and many more.

“You always thanked your driver whenever he took you home safely from a journey. Your generosity, also, was next to none," he recounted.

A leader who cared for his subordinates

The tribute also reflected Lagbaja’s exceptional care for his team.

“You taught me that as a leader, one needed to think and plan for subordinates. You knew when I was due for courses and ensured I went for them,” Bukar shared.

Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu posthumously conferred the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Lagbaja in recognition of his service.

In his stead, the president has nominated Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff, pending Senate approval.

Defence Headquarters speaks on resumption of acting COAS

Legit.ng earlier reported that Major General Olufemi Oluyede will resume officially as the acting chief of army staff on Friday, November 1.

On Tuesday, October 29, the presidency announced that President Bola Tinubu had approved the appointment of Oluyede as the acting chief of the Nigerian army.

Oluyede's appointment followed concerns over the health status of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the substantive chief of army staff.

Source: Legit.ng