A 60-year-old man, Sabi’u Yusha’u Unguwa Uku, drowned in an abandoned well in the CBN Quarters of Kano Metropolis

Despite the Kano State Fire Service's swift arrival within 15 minutes, the victim was rescued unconscious and later pronounced dead at Sir Sunusi Hospital

Shocked residents urged authorities to seal abandoned wells to prevent future tragedies, highlighting the risks posed by neglected infrastructure in the area

Hadejia Road, Kano - Residents of the CBN Quarters on Hadejia Road, Kano Metropolis, were overcome with grief on Saturday after Sabi’u Yusha’u Unguwa Uku, a 60-year-old man, tragically drowned in an abandoned well.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident late Saturday night.

Kano where a 60-year-old man tragically drowned in a well Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

According to the Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the tragedy occurred after the victim, who was driving a car belonging to the first wife of the Minister of Defence, parked the vehicle to urinate nearby, The Punch reported.

“He was unaware of the abandoned well hidden among debris in the area. The cover of the well gave way, causing him to fall into it," Abdullahi explained.

Fire Service personnel, led by Hassan Ahmad Muhammad, received the distress call and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes, Leadership reported.

However, despite their rapid response, the rescue team could not save the victim's life.

“We retrieved him from the well unconscious. Sadly, he was pronounced dead on arrival at Sir Sunusi Hospital," Abdullahi said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to CPL Faruku Musa of Dakata Police Division for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragedy has left the residents of the area in shock, with many expressing concerns about the hazards posed by abandoned wells. One resident, Malam

Another resident, Aisha Umar, called for urgent intervention:

“We cannot afford to lose more lives like this. The government must ensure abandoned wells are properly sealed to avoid future tragedies.”

Policeman dies in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division tragically lost his life on Thursday in a multi-vehicle collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which involved a Volvo truck, a Toyota Hiace bus, and a Mercedes bus, occurred on the Kara Bridge, leading to severe traffic congestion in the area.

Source: Legit.ng