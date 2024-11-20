The Appeal Court in Akure upheld the judgment of the Ondo state high Court in favour of a commercial motorcyclist, Oluwasegun Oluwarotimi

The appellate court ordered Ondo state government to pay N30 million in damages to Oluwarotimi

The commercial motorcyclist was shot in the leg by the State Security Outfit codenamed Amotekun operatives

Akure - The Ondo state government has been ordered to pay N30 million in damages to a commercial motorcyclist, Oluwasegun Oluwarotimi for shooting him in the leg.

The Appeal Court in Akure upheld the judgment of the Ondo state high court on Tuesday, November 20.

The lower court gave the order on March 29, 2023, after the State Security Outfit codenamed Amotekun shot Oluwarotimi’s leg.

The three-member panel of judges headed by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye struck out the appeal filed by the state government.

The appellate described the appeal as incompetent and awarded the sum of N250,000 against the state government as a cost, The Sun reports.

Justice Omolara Adejumo of the Ondo state high Court said the shooting was a flagrant violation of the dignity of the victim, sheer victimization, and dehumanization.

The illegal shooting of the victim’s leg led to its amputation and now left him with crutches.

Adejumo said the amount should be paid by the two respondents for exemplary and general damages to the applicant. She explained that it would cater to his physical and emotional injuries.

The judge ruled that the Amotekun operative acted in flagrant abuse of power.

“The illegal shooting at Araromi Street on August 9, 2021, in Akure by the Amotekun was a violation of the applicant’s human rights.”

