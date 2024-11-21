President Bola Tinubu has clarified the recent sack of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO)

The president's move came after a disagreement between the minister of education and Salami

Tinubu urged university councils to avoid disruptions, stressing his focus on improving education standards

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given reasons for the recent removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, on Thursday, November 21.

What led to the sack of Salami?

Recall that the FUHSO Governing Council, chaired by Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, suspended the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Innocent A.O. Ujah, and communicated the decision to the Federal Ministry of Education in a letter dated October 31, 2024—just three weeks before the end of his tenure.

Subsequently, the Council appointed Prof. Ediga Agbo, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) who was no longer a staff member of the university, as the acting Vice-Chancellor.

However, the Ministry of Education promptly objected to both actions in a letter dated November 1, 2024, directing the Council to reinstate Prof. Ujah to allow him to complete his tenure.

Onanuga, in the statement, revealed that the sack came on the heels of Salami's failure to comply with directives from the Ministry of Education.

Salami's action stirred crisis in the varsity, says presidency

Onanuga further pointed out that Salami's action contributed to crises at the institution.

According to the presidency, Salami unlawfully suspended the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Innocent Ujah, without adhering to proper procedures.

"Despite orders from the Education Ministry to reverse the suspension, Salami reportedly refused, resorting to threatening behaviour toward ministry officials

“The Federal Government reiterates that university councils are expected to facilitate smooth operations within their institutions in line with their foundational acts,” the statement read.

Tinubu further warned the councils not to create distractions in their universities as his government is focused on improving the country's education standards.

