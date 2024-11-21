IPOB leader Simon Ekpa has been detained in Finland for allegedly using social media to incite terrorism and promote separatist propaganda

Nigerians are reacting to his arrest, with some calling for his deportation and others questioning the impact of his actions

Finland’s court linked Ekpa to offenses dating back to August 2021, sparking debates over his extradition and alleged role in southeast violence

Simon Ekpa, a key figure in the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been detained in Finland on allegations of inciting terrorism.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme on Thursday, November 21, ordered his detention based on probable cause, accusing him of using social media to promote separatist propaganda.

Source: Twitter

According to Finnish media outlet Yle, the court revealed that Ekpa’s alleged offence occurred in Lahti on August 23, 2021.

His activities reportedly include public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

Nigerians react over arrest of Simon Ekpa

Ekpa’s arrest has sparked widespread reactions among Nigerians, with many taking to their X social media handle to express their views.

@slimtongue said:

"Dep0t h!m back... He's got some dance moves for us."

@mighty_sports said:

"It’s unfortunate for this guy. Why would anyone be Kpaing his people that he claimed his fighting for.

"I hope Finland government will not extradite him to Nigeria. Because nobody will come for him. He will be lucky enough if Nigeria doesn’t have extradition agreement with Finland."

@AskFatai said:

"The news about the arrest of the IPOB terrorist Simon Ekpa by Finnish authorities is long overdue, and the Nigerian government deserves some accolades for tracking down this guy who has been sponsoring the sit-at-home in the South East, which has negatively affected the region and country at large.

"Nigeria is not a Zoo Country, as he usually proclaims to his gullible followers. We all can make this country great if everyone plays their roles. No offence."

@odogwu_ogidi said:

Now that Simon Ekpa has been arrested, he should be extradited to Nigeria immediately.

You can’t be inciting violence and destruction of Alaigbo, whilst enjoying the economic and social benefits of Finland."

Finland speaks on actions taken against Ekpa’s secession activities

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Finland took legal action against the prominent pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, over his secession activities.

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is within the country's judicial system.

Valtomen disclosed that Ekpa's issue came up during a meeting with Nigerian government officials.

