The new acting spokesman for the Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, has assumed office

Brig-Gen Gusau pledged to sustain the existing robust relationship between the military and the media while in office

He was inaugurated in the presence of other senior officers, representative of NIPR, and other stakeholders

DHQ - The newly-appointed acting Director Defence Information (DDI) of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Brigadier General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, officially resumed office on Tuesday, January 17.

Addressing the media including a Legit.ng reporter after an official handover from the outgoing DDI, Major General Ohwonigho Jimmy Akpor, Brig-Gen Gusau charged all officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to be prepare to work harder.

General Gusau was the Public Relations and Liaison Officer to the former minister of defence, Brig Gen MM Dan Ali (rtd).

Source: Twitter

Until his appointment, Brig-Gen Gusau was serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services, while Maj-Gen Akpor has been moved to Army Headquarters as Director Personnel Services.

Gusau commended his predecessor for forging better relationship with the media which helped to positively project the operations of the armed forces.

He also appreciated the media for the continuous support of the armed forces, and called for stronger relationship between the military and the media on matters of national security.

His words:

“I urge you to provide the enabling environment for members of the armed forces of Nigeria to perform their constitutional roles without distractions.

“As the nation gradually approach the coming general elections starting from next month, I urge you to avoid reports capable of affecting the morale of our gallant troops and the credibility of our armed forces.”

He assured journalists that the armed forces would assist them to discharge their duties where necessary.

He added that the military would also support other government agencies to achieve peaceful and credible elections across the country.

He said:

“I urge you to offer me the same support, cooperation and understanding which you have rendered to Maj.-Gen. Akpor as Director of Defence Information.”

In his remarks, Akpor said the media and the military now have deep understanding of their responsibilities.

He said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) had done so much in forging enduring relationship with the media.

He commended the CDS for holding two media parleys with editors and media chief executives where fruitful discussions led to better understanding of the responsibilities of each profession in furtherance of national security.

Brig-Gen Gusau was commissioned into the Nigerian Army after his cadetship training at the Defence Academy on September 25, 1993. He was posted to the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

He bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto and a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He also obtained a Diploma in Public Relations at National Institute for Public Information in Kaduna.

General Gusau was the Public Relations and Liaison Officer to the former minister of defence, Brig Gen MM Dan Ali (rtd).

Apart from other published books and essays by General Gusau, he authored book titled A Collection of Speeches: Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali as a handy reference document on defence and strategic studies.

