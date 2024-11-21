Bernard Odoh, the recently removed vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), has challenged his dismissal, claiming the Federal Ministry of Education lacks the authority to sack him

He argues that only President Bola Tinubu has the power to remove him and suggests the letter announcing his dismissal is illegitimate

Ongoing legal battles and accusations of procedural breaches continue to fuel the controversy surrounding his appointment and subsequent removal

Bernard Odoh, the recently removed vice-chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, has spoken out against his dismissal, asserting that the Federal Ministry of Education lacks the authority to sack him.

NAU, commonly known as UNIZIK, is a federal university in the South-eastern state of Anambra.

Ex-UNIZIK VC Bernard Odoh questions legitimacy of Tinubu's decision. Photo credit: X/ABATofficial

Source: Twitter

Controversial Appointment and Dismissal

Mr. Odoh, a professor, was appointed as the seventh substantive vice-chancellor of the university on 29 October.

However, his appointment quickly became controversial, with academic bodies and the federal government questioning the recruitment process and his academic qualifications.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu reportedly sacked Mr. Odoh and dissolved the university’s Governing Council for allegedly appointing an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

Official Statements and Reactions

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, announced the developments, stating that the council's actions were illegal.

This was echoed by Boriowo Folasade, the director of the Federal Ministry of Education’s press and public relations unit.

In response, Mr. Odoh, through his spokesperson Charles Otu, argued that the ministry does not have the power to remove him, suggesting that President Tinubu did not authorize his dismissal.

He questioned the legitimacy of the letter announcing his removal, noting it was endorsed by a Public Relations Director rather than a Permanent Secretary.

Legal and Procedural Concerns

Mr. Odoh claimed that the ministry was overstepping its authority, as only the President has the power to sack him or dissolve the Governing Council.

He criticized the ministry for not formally questioning the council about the appointment process and for ignoring ongoing lawsuits challenging his appointment.

He also highlighted that despite making his academic credentials public, the ministry continued to label him as unqualified.

Mr. Odoh accused the ministry of attempting to create a crisis within the university and violating the University’s Act by announcing his removal without proper communication.

Ongoing Legal Battle

Mr. Odoh indicated that he would not vacate his position until the court ruled on the matter. He urged the university community to continue their lawful activities while the legal issues are resolved.

FG Sacks Nnamdi Azikwe University's VC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that due to allegations of irregularities in his appointment, the Federal Ministry of Education has made a significant move by announcing the removal of Bernard Odoh, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

This decision comes after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) accused the university's Governing Council of failing to follow due process and disregarding lawful directives from the Ministry of Education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng