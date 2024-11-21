Global site navigation

Local editions

HND/BSC Dichotomy: Reps Announce Bill to Criminalise Discrimination Between Certificates
Education

HND/BSC Dichotomy: Reps Announce Bill to Criminalise Discrimination Between Certificates

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • The House of Representatives is working on a bill to criminalize the discrimination between Higher National Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree holders and promote equal opportunities
  • House Speaker’s Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas announced this at the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos
  • The Speaker also emphasized the importance of promoting vocational and technical education in the country

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, announced on Thursday, November 21, that the House is working on a bill to criminalize discrimination against holders of Higher National Diplomas (HND) and Bachelor’s Degrees (BSc) in Nigeria.

Reps moves to end HND and BSc dichotomy in Nigeria
Reps announce bill to stop discrimination between HND, BSc Holders. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Reps move to end HND/BSc dichotomy

He spoke during the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abbas, who was represented by Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, a member of the House from Lagos state, was made a Fellow of the College.

Read also

Nigerian governors meet in Abuja, reason for convergence surfaces

As reported by Vanguard, the Speaker emphasized the importance of education, especially vocational and technical education in the country's advancement.

Abbas also mentioned that the House is increasing funding for the education sector and taking steps to eliminate the dichotomy between HND and BSc holders.

“We know the importance of education and what the country would gain by promoting vocational and technical education. The country needs people with the skills needed to take it to a higher level. Those who are going to raise the nation’s profile technologically. In view of that, we are increasing funds to the sector.
“Also, we are taking steps by working on the necessary legal framework to criminalise the dichotomy between HND and BSc certificates. There should be equal opportunity for all,” he said.

Read more on dichotomy between HND, BSc

Read also

Fuel crisis: Amid NNPCL shake up, Buhari’s appointee, 1 other named as alleged major problems

Polytechnic move to replace HND with Bachelor degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics across Nigeria met on Tuesday, May 21 to debate discrimination of HND holders.

The meeting will avail the reactor opportunity to also debate the proposal to replace the HND programme with Bachelor of Technology.

It is also to renew the call on the federal government to assent to the bill seeking the removal of the dichotomy between a Bachelor's degree and HND.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Esther Odili avatar

Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: