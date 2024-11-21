HND/BSC Dichotomy: Reps Announce Bill to Criminalise Discrimination Between Certificates
- The House of Representatives is working on a bill to criminalize the discrimination between Higher National Diploma and Bachelor’s Degree holders and promote equal opportunities
- House Speaker’s Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas announced this at the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos
- The Speaker also emphasized the importance of promoting vocational and technical education in the country
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Lagos state - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, announced on Thursday, November 21, that the House is working on a bill to criminalize discrimination against holders of Higher National Diplomas (HND) and Bachelor’s Degrees (BSc) in Nigeria.
Reps move to end HND/BSc dichotomy
He spoke during the 36th convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos.
Abbas, who was represented by Hon. Fuad Kayode Laguda, a member of the House from Lagos state, was made a Fellow of the College.
As reported by Vanguard, the Speaker emphasized the importance of education, especially vocational and technical education in the country's advancement.
Abbas also mentioned that the House is increasing funding for the education sector and taking steps to eliminate the dichotomy between HND and BSc holders.
“We know the importance of education and what the country would gain by promoting vocational and technical education. The country needs people with the skills needed to take it to a higher level. Those who are going to raise the nation’s profile technologically. In view of that, we are increasing funds to the sector.
“Also, we are taking steps by working on the necessary legal framework to criminalise the dichotomy between HND and BSc certificates. There should be equal opportunity for all,” he said.
Polytechnic move to replace HND with Bachelor degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rectors and Provosts of polytechnics across Nigeria met on Tuesday, May 21 to debate discrimination of HND holders.
The meeting will avail the reactor opportunity to also debate the proposal to replace the HND programme with Bachelor of Technology.
It is also to renew the call on the federal government to assent to the bill seeking the removal of the dichotomy between a Bachelor's degree and HND.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.