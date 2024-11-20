Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has sacked Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Director Press and Public Relations of the education ministry, Boriowo Folasade, said Salami was sacked due to actions unbecoming of his office and violations of established procedures.

Salami was accused of a series of unprofessional actions including the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Boriowo accused Salami of a series of unprofessional actions including the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

She disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 20, NTA reports.

“Despite intervention by the Federal Ministry of Education and formal requests to rescind the unlawful suspension, Engr. Salami refused to comply, resorting to abusive and threatening behavior towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.”

The minister of education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has requested the appointment of a new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Alausa noted that it is necessary to restore proper governance and ensure the university operates with the principles of law, due process, and accountability.

The minister said Salami’s conduct undermines the Ministry’s supervisory role over the university and jeopardizes the institution's stability and governance.

FG sacks Nnamdi Azikwe University's VC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced the sacking of the vice chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Bernard Odoh.

According to the Ministry of Education, Odoh was unilaterally appointed by the chairman of the university's governing council without meeting the minimum requirement for the position.

Alausa, announced the sacking of the VC and registrar and the dissolution of the university's governing council.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng