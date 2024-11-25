On November 23, 2024, NAF airstrikes in the Lake Chad Basin destroyed a key terrorist food storage site in Jubillaram, neutralizing several fighters

The strike was based on intelligence linking the depot to recent terrorist attacks, disrupting their logistical operations

NAF reiterated its commitment to national security, vowing to continue operations until all threats are eliminated

Jubillaram, Lake Chad - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a decisive blow to terrorist elements in the Lake Chad Basin on November 23, as its fighter aircraft launched a successful operation that destroyed a key terrorist food depot.

Also, the airstrikes neutralized several fighters in Jubillaram, a notorious enclave within the Tumbuns area.

NAF destroys terrorists' camp in Lak Chad' Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, the operation was carried out in response to intelligence that identified the area as a critical supply point for terrorists, Vanguard reported.

"This strategic location, identified through meticulous intelligence efforts, served as a critical food storage site and a sanctuary for terrorist commanders and fighters.

"Intelligence had previously linked terrorists in this location to recent attacks, including the assault on troops in Kareto on 16 November 2024," Akinboyewa said.

The airstrike, which targeted the food storage facilities, crippled the terrorists’ logistical capabilities.

"The destruction of the terrorist enclave, including food storage facilities, severely disrupted their operations and diminished their capacity to launch future attacks," Akinboyewa added.

NAF: Successful airstrike due to surveillance, intelligence

The NAF's success was attributed to extensive intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over several days, which confirmed the presence of active terrorist structures hidden under dense vegetation, NAtion reported.

"NAF fighter jets launched a robust air interdiction mission, destroying identified structures used as storage facilities and neutralizing terrorists on-site," said Akinboyewa.

NAF speaks on ongoing commitment to national security

Akinboyewa reiterated the NAF’s commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty.

"This mission demonstrates the NAF’s unwavering commitment to defending our nation and people, acting both independently and in support of surface forces in counterterrorism operations," he said.

He emphasized that the NAF would continue its operations until all threats to Nigeria’s prosperity and security were eliminated.

Navy buries commander who died rescuing 59 mariners in rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, the Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny who lost his life during a rescue operation in Rivers State, has been buried.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 28, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng