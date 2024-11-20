The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has officially started the construction of the Calabar-Abuja Super Highway

On Tuesday, November 19, a deal was sealed in Abuja between the ministry of works and Infiouest International Limited

Special assistant to the president on social media, Dada Olusegun, provided updates in a statement

FCT, Abuja - Following the signing of agreements between Infiouest International Limited and the ministry of works on Tuesday, November 19, the Bola Tinubu administration said it has officially commenced the process of constructing the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway.

According to a statement shared by the presidency on Wednesday, November 20, the agreement, sealed in Abuja by the ministry and representatives of the company, entails Section I of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Apo (Abuja) Superhighway.

Update on Calabar-Abuja Super Highway

Legit.ng understands that the section will begin at a point on the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Highway (part of the Africa Trans-Sahara route), traverse Cross River, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa states, and terminate in Apo, Abuja, the federal capital city (FCT).

Section 1 of the 118.85-kilometer project involves the reconstruction of the existing road, which comprises jointed asphalt concrete and laterite-surfaced pavements.

The presidency said:

"The superhighway joins a growing list of infrastructural renewal projects embarked upon by the renewed hope administration following the commencement of works on Sokoto-Badagry, Lagos-Calabar Highways.

"Work is also expected to commence on the Lagos-Abuja super highway soon."

President Tinubu vowed to initiate more development projects to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s burgeoning population.

Lagos-Calabar road: Atiku condemns ruling govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, accused President Tinubu of a conflict of interest.

The presidential hopeful stated that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was being done in a hurry because of the business relationship between Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of Hitech, the contractor that was awarded the contract for the highway project.

