22 States with Abandoned Constituency Projects, Full List Emerges
- The ICPC has disclosed that there are abandoned constituency projects across 22 states in Nigeria at the moment
- Demola Bakare, the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, made this known at the launching of Phase 7 of the ICPC Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise
- Bakare noted that the initiative started in 2019, and it is meant to ensure that government-allocated funds are utilized effectively in critical sectors
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched Phase 7 of its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise, focusing on 1,500 projects valued at N610 billion across 22 states. This initiative, which began in 2019, aims to ensure that government-allocated funds are utilized effectively in critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, water resources, and power.
The ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, revealed that the tracked projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones, covering states including Kwara, Niger, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Abia, and Enugu.
According to The Punch, Bakare said that the tracking exercise will involve various government agencies, including the North-East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission, and National Agricultural Land Development Authority. This comprehensive approach underscores the ICPC's commitment to transparency and accountability in government projects.
According to the spokesperson, in the previous phase (Phase 6), the ICPC tracked 1,900 projects worth N500 billion in 24 states, with 1,355 contractors involved across 176 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) ¹. By monitoring these projects, the ICPC seeks to promote good governance and ensure that public funds are utilized efficiently.
His statement reads in part:
“The ICPC tracked a total of 1,900 projects valued at N500bn in Phase 6 of the exercise across 24 states of the nation’s six geopolitical zones."
Source: Legit.ng
