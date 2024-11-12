Activist Audu Bulama Bukarti warns that the Lukarawa terror group has overtaken traditional rulers’ roles in some Kebbi communities

Bukarti says Lukarawa has grown over six years, now mediating disputes and sidelining traditional leaders through intimidation

While not as sophisticated as Boko Haram, Lukarawa poses a serious threat, with members controlling local justice and imposing penalties

A human rights activist, Audu Bulama Bukarti, has warned that members of the newly identified terror group, Lukarawa, have assumed traditional authority in some communities in Kebbi state.

Bukarti explained that the group, which has been in Nigeria for about six years, now arbitrates local disputes and serves as de facto rulers in these areas, sidelining traditional leaders through coercion.

The activist made this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

His words:

“You can’t travel five kilometers in one local government in Kebbi State without encountering Lakurawa on your way.

“All the villages surrounding the local government headquarters are under the control of Lakurawa.

"Traditional rulers have no option but to obey them because they will kill them if they don’t obey.”

Bukarti stressed that Lukarawa’s presence is expanding rapidly, with the group now intervening in local disputes between farmers and herders, effectively rendering traditional authorities powerless.

Bukarti bemoans Lukarawa’s growing Influence, threat

According to Bukarti, Lukarawa’s dominance over communities extends to enforcing its own codes of conduct and dispensing justice.

He said:

“If farmers have their farms encroached by herders, they report to Lakurawa. Lakurawa summon the parties, adjudicate the dispute, and order compensation against those they found wanting.”

While noting that Lukarawa has not yet reached the level of sophistication and lethality associated with Boko Haram, Bukarti cautioned that they remain “potentially very dangerous.”

Army reacts Lukarawa intensifies killing in Sokoto, Kebbi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has mobilized a new operation to counter a recently identified terror group, Lukarawa, which has heightened attacks in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, visited the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto on Sunday, November directing troops to confront and dismantle the extremist group that has been reportedly recruiting local youths into its ranks.

