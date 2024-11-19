A consultant clinical pharmacist, Air Commodore David Olumuyiwa Babalola, has brought pride and honour to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF)

Babalola won three awards at the National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN)

He became the first Nigerian Armed Forces pharmacist to win a PSN-sponsored corporate award since its inception

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pharmacist, Air Commodore David Olumuyiwa Babalola, has won three awards at the National Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN).

Air Commodore Babalola bagged the Biogenerics Integrity Award, the Pfizer Excellence Award, and a Fellowship of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN).

Air Commodore Babalola is the first Nigerian Air Force pharmacist to attain the air commodore rank. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

The NAF consultant clinical pharmacist clinched the awards at the just-concluded 97th PSN annual national conference at the conference’s closing banquet at Flairmore Event Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

According to Vanguard, the Biogenerics Integrity Award comes with a cash prize of ₦1,000,000.

Babalola was the overall best among public-sector hospital pharmacists across Nigeria to clinch the Biogenerics Integrity Award.

Babalola was one of four winners of the Pfizer Excellence Award which includes a ₦250,000 cash prize, a commemorative plaque, and a certificate.

The Pfizer Excellence Award recognises outstanding contributions in hospital and community pharmacy.

Babalola became the first Nigerian Armed Forces pharmacist to win a PSN-sponsored corporate award since its inception.

He was conferred with the Fellowship of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), the highest honoir awarded to pharmacists in Nigeria.

This recognition further cements his legacy as a trailblazer in the Pharmaceutical field in Nigeria.

Air Commodore Babalola is the first Nigerian Air Force pharmacist to attain the air commodore rank.

