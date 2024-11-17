Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will participate in the 19th meeting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This is coming a few hours after Tinubu hosted the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu to attend G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu will depart Abuja for South American country, Brazil on Sunday, November 17.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement.

The Presidential aide said Tinubu is attending the meeting at the instance of the Brazilian President and current President of G20 Leaders, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to the statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter)@DOlusegun, the Summit will hold from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday 19 with the theme, ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.’

Leaders from the world’s top 20 economies, including the European Union, the African Union, and multilateral financial institutions among others would be present at the summit.

Fight against hunger and poverty; reform of the Institution of global governance and; sustainable development and Energy Transition will be discussed during the meeting.

“President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit in the advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.”

Onanuga disclosed that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria at the end of the visit.

