A 23-year-old armed robbery suspect confessed to stealing a policeman’s phone while being transported to a police station

Emmanuel admitted to taking the phone to contact his family after being detained in Osogbo, Osun state

The Police Public Relations Officer revealed Emmanuel and his accomplices were involved in an armed robbery leading to their arrest

A 23-year-old armed robbery suspect, Godwin Emmanuel, has confessed to stealing a policeman’s mobile phone while being transported to a police station in Osogbo.

Emmanuel, who was arrested alongside two others by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Osun State Police Command, admitted to taking the phone from inside the police van, claiming his intention was to use it to contact his family after being detained.

23-Year-Old Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses to Stealing Policeman’s Phone

Source: Facebook

Suspect’s Account

“I was arrested for armed robbery in Ile-Ife. While being transported to the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo, I stole a phone from the police patrol van. I didn’t realize it was a policeman’s phone,” Emmanuel said.

He explained that he removed the SIM card and smuggled the phone into his cell to call his family, who were unaware of his arrest.

“I didn’t know what I was doing at the time. They later searched me in the cell and found the phone. Please tell them to forgive me. I won’t do it again,” he pleaded. Emmanuel, originally from Ikorodu, Lagos State, expressed remorse, asking for leniency.

Police Statement

During a press briefing in Osogbo, the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that Emmanuel and his accomplices, Olajide Kareem (28) and Mike Emmanuel (33), were involved in an armed robbery incident along the Ilesa-Osu Express Road.

“The suspects have confessed to being members of the armed robbery gang. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members who are still at large. After a thorough investigation, the suspects will be prosecuted,” Opalola stated.

Deadly Offa bank robbery to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Haleema Salman of the Kwara state high court, Ilorin, on Thursday, September 26, ruled that there is no evidence from the defendants in the infamous Offa bank robbery case that they are licensed to carry arms.

Legit.ng reports that the five accused persons were found guilty of illegal possession of firearms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng