Police Command has arrested a Prophetess following the tragic deaths of Jumoke Adesuwa and her newborn during childbirth

The incident came to light after Adesuwa’s brother reported the case to the police, prompting an investigation

Adekola has been taken into custody, and ongoing investigations aim to uncover the details surrounding this heartbreaking event

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Prophetess Folashade Adekola following the tragic deaths of a woman, Jumoke Adesuwa, and her newborn during childbirth at the prophetess’ church in Akure.

The incident occurred at the church located in the Oke-Aro area, where complications during labor led to Adesuwa bleeding profusely after delivering the child.

According to reports, Adesuwa's newborn died immediately after birth. The situation came to light when Adesuwa’s brother filed a report with the police, prompting the arrest of the prophetess.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest, stating that Adekola had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

A family source revealed that the family was first informed of the childbirth by a call from the church, notifying Adesuwa’s husband that his wife had delivered a baby.

Upon arrival at the church, the family found Adesuwa in critical condition, bleeding profusely. Despite rushing her to a nearby hospital, she was rejected by three hospitals due to her severe condition and tragically passed away as the last hospital attempted to revive her.

Ongoing Investigation

Mrs. Odunlami stated, “The case was reported by the deceased’s brother who informed us that his sister died after childbirth in the church. The prophetess is now in custody, and investigations are ongoing.”

Adesuwa’s remains have been deposited at a mortuary as the investigation continues.

