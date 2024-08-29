Recent data from the Ministry of Police Affairs reveals a dramatic increase in armed robbery cases across the country from 2022 to 2023

North-West region has seen an alarming rise in armed robbery incidents, with cases surging from 29 in 2022 to 157 in 2023, reflecting a broader breakdown of law and order

Experts believe the surge in armed robbery shows the urgent need for robust security measures and socio-economic interventions to address the root causes of this growing menace

Nigeria is grappling with a surge in armed robbery cases.

Data from the Ministry of Police Affairs for 2022 and 2023, as shown by Statisense, reveals a disturbing trend.

The statistics paint a grim picture. In 2022, the North East recorded 26 cases, the North West 29, the North Central 54, the South East 51, the South West 107, and the South South 53. By 2023, these numbers had escalated dramatically: the North East saw 32 cases, the North West 157, the North Central 115, the South East 128, the South West 136, and the South South-South 111.

Region in crisis

The most alarming increase is observed in the North-West, where cases skyrocketed from 29 in 2022 to 157 in 2023. This region, already beset by banditry and insurgency, now faces an additional layer of insecurity. The surge in armed robbery here reflects a broader breakdown of law and order, which experts believe is exacerbated by economic hardship and political instability.

Traditionally known as one of Nigeria's more stable regions, the South-West has not been spared. Armed robbery cases rose from 107 in 2022 to 136 in 2023. This increase portrays the nature of the threat, cutting across regional and socio-economic lines. The bustling cities of Lagos and Ibadan, once symbols of progress and prosperity, now grapple with the fear and uncertainty that armed robbery brings.

Rising concerns

In the North Central and South East, the numbers have more than doubled. The North Central saw an increase from 54 to 115 cases, while the South East's numbers jumped from 51 to 128. These regions, with their rich histories and diverse populations, are now battlegrounds in the fight against crime.

Also, the South-South, with its wealth of natural resources, has long been a target for criminal activities. Armed robbery cases in this region increased from 53 in 2022 to 111 in 2023.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Chidi Chinedu, a public analyst, emphasised the need for a holistic response to the escalating insecurity. “The response to the escalating insecurity has to be holistic. Kinetic and non-kinetic approaches have to be combined,” he stated.

Chinedu further elaborated on the gravity of the situation, saying, “The problem is truly troubling. We cannot continue this same failed approach and expect a different result.” He stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders in the solution:

“All stakeholders, including law enforcement, traditional rulers, political leaders, community members, among others, must be involved in finding adequate solutions to the crisis. The full wrath of law enforcement must be unleashed in an urgent and targeted manner, and this must be combined with non-kinetic initiatives to not only ensure victory today, but ensure sustainable peace.”

