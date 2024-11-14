Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the state

Stephen Gadong, the head of service in the state, announced the development in a statement on Thursday, November 14

According to the statement, the N70,000 new minimum wage approval was the governor's demonstration to improve workers' welfare in the state

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has made a significant move to improve the lives of workers in the state by approving the new minimum wage of N70,000. This development is a welcome boost to workers' welfare, who will now enjoy a higher standard of living.

The government, in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Stephen Gadong, says that approval is a testament to the governor's commitment to enhancing the well-being of his constituents.

Minimum wage: Why Governor Mutfwang approves N70,000

Gadong noted that the N70,000 minimum wage is a remarkable increase, reflecting the government's dedication to addressing the economic challenges faced by workers. This move is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the state's economy, as workers will now have more disposable income to invest in their families and communities.

The statement adds that Governor Mutfwang's decision also demonstrates his administration's focus on human capital development. The government aims to increase productivity, efficiency, and overall economic growth by investing in the workforce. Gadong stated that the new minimum wage will undoubtedly motivate workers to deliver their best, knowing that their efforts are valued and rewarded.

According to Gadong, the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage is a significant milestone in Governor Mutfwang's administration, showcasing his commitment to the welfare of Plateau State workers. As the state moves forward, this development is expected to have a lasting positive impact on the lives of workers and their families.

