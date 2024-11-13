The NNPCL has been commended for concluding moves with major oil marketers to lift and distribute fuel from Dangote’s refinery, aiming to alleviate fuel scarcity across Nigeria

In a statement on Wednesday, the APC-VOTA group expressed hope that locally refined petroleum products would stabilize the Nigerian economy, boost the naira, and discourage the importation of inferior fuels

However, they criticized the NNPC boss Mele Kyari and demanded his sack over failure to deliver the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries and make them operational

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The foremost youth group within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has hailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and major oil marketers for deciding to lift and distribute fuel from the Dangote refinery to end users across the country.

The group, APC Vanguard for Optimum Transparency and Accountability (APC-VOTA), also called on the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL, Malam Mele Kyari, to live up to his promises by making the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries operational.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng by the president, Engr. Shola Olatunji, and secretary, Amb. Waheed Isiaka, on Wednesday, November 13, the group expressed optimism that patronizing locally refined petroleum products will stabilize the nation's economy, as the naira will gain heavily against foreign currencies; hence, importation of refined products will be discouraged.

"Aside making the products to be available across the country, thereby defeating the usual artificial scarcity during the yuletide, lifting from Dangote refinery will also strengthen our currency against foreign currencies and make our economy to pick again.

"This is a noble decision and all of us at APC-VOTA welcome this step wholeheartedly, as it will better the lives of Nigerians and will reduce hardship currently being faced," the statement read.

Port Harcourt refinery: APC group demand Kyari's sack

On the need to rehabilitate the ailing local refineries, the group said it was obvious that Kyari lacks the capacity to make Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries work again.

"It's obvious to all Nigerians that Kyari lacks what it takes to fix our refineries. Despite trillions of naira injected into the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries, there is nothing to show for it and the man is not saying anything again, after running lost of excuses.

"The only solution to the fuel crisis in Nigeria is the sack of Kyari and our refineries working. Anything less is tantamount to prolonging our doomsday," the group added.

