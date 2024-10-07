Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has been slammed over failure to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery project

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Solidarity Network said it is a deliberate sabotage of the Nigerian economy and the welfare of its citizens

The group said it is unfathomable that an oil-producing country like Nigeria cannot refine its own crude oil

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has been lambasted over its failure to deliver on the Port Harcourt Refinery project despite a $2 billion investment.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Solidarity Network accused Mele Kyari of deliberately refusing to fix the refineries to sustain fuel subsidies, import blended fuel, and siphon taxpayers' money.

The President of the group, Olayemi Isaac criticized the NNPCL's attempts to import refined products, calling it a smokescreen designed to deceive Nigerians.

Isaac stated this while speaking at a press conference in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, October 7.

The APC youths warned Kyari over the potential use of the Port Harcourt Refinery for importing and blending adulterated fuel.

“We are not merely witnessing a failure in the execution of a project; rather, we are seeing a calculated effort to keep the refineries non-functional so that certain individuals can continue to benefit from the importation of refined petroleum products.

Isaac said such a move won't only undermine the country's economic interests but also pose significant environmental and health risks.

The group said the Port Harcourt Refineries has remained in a state of dormancy despite undergoing rehabilitation several times.

“Despite multiple attempts, multiple rounds of funding, and numerous promises from officials, the Port Harcourt Refineries remain non-operational. This is not only a failure in leadership, but a deliberate sabotage of the Nigerian economy and the welfare of its citizens.

“To date, Nigeria has four state-owned refineries located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri. However, these refineries have been non-functional for years, despite the fact that billions of naira have been spent on their maintenance. We find it unfathomable that an oil-producing country like Nigeria cannot refine its own crude oil."

Tinubu urged to sack heads of NNPC, NUPRC, NMDPRA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Advocates of Justice in Africa (AJA) urged President Tinubu to extend this sanitization to the oil and gas sector by replacing the heads of the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA.

The group said the immediate appointment of capable hands is urgently needed before Tinubu's government loses face completely

