President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled the family of Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu on his death

Legit.ng reports that the Imo-born retired Supreme Court justice died on Tuesday, November 12, aged 91

In a statement, President Tinubu emphasised that Justice Ogwuegbu’s steadfast dedication to discipline, excellence, and integrity

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family of Emmanuel Ogwuegbu, a former justice of the Supreme Court, on the legal luminary's death.

Legit.ng reports that Ogwuegbu passed away on Tuesday, November 12, aged 91.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 13, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, the Nigerian leader conveyed his sympathies to members of the bar and bench nationwide.

Legit.ng reports that apart from being a former justice of the Supreme Court, Ogwuegbu also served as the president of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

Onanuga stated that Tinubu commended Ogwuegbu's unwavering commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

The statement added that the president reflected on the late octogenarian's "pivotal role in transforming Nigeria's judiciary into an institution where justice prevails without fear or favour".

According to President Tinubu, Justice Ogwuegbu’s landmark judgments — particularly those on federalism, university autonomy, individual rights under the Nigerian constitution, monetary policy, and banking regulations — "will continue to serve as guiding principles and reference points in Nigerian law".

The president, therefore, offered prayers for divine comfort for the family of the deceased and the people of Imo state.

