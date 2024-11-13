President Bola Tinubu's minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that the federal government is not sleeping on the issue of insecurity in the country

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, President Bola Tinubu's minister of interior, has said that the government is not sleeping on the emerging insecurities in the country, adding that efforts are being made to clip the new terrorist group in northern Nigeria.

The minister reassured Nigerians that President Tinubu's administration was working tirelessly to address the country's insecurity challenges, adding that top security officials, including the National Security Adviser and Defence Chiefs, are losing sleep over the issue.

The minister's statement is a breath of fresh air, especially considering the growing concerns about insecurity in Nigeria. The government's willingness to tackle the problem head-on is a step in the right direction. With the collective efforts of security agencies and stakeholders, Nigerians can look forward to a safer and more secure environment.

Tunji-Ojo maintains that his assertion nobody is sleeping under Tinubu's administration is a testament to the president's commitment to addressing the country's challenges. The president has been under pressure to deliver on his campaign promises, and it appears that his team is working diligently to achieve this goal.

While speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday night, November 12, the minister said he could not disclose the security strategy being taken on live TV because the terrorists were also watching him, and it would not empower them to go ahead of the government.

Tunji-Ojo speaks on Bobrisky saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bobrisky saga at Nigeria's correctional centre has been described as one of the institutional issues being addressed.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the assertion while speaking on the allegation that Bobrisky paid some prison officials to have special treatment in prison during his jail term for naira abuse.

However, the minister noted that efforts are being made to avoid future occurrences of similar development.

