Honorable Abdulmumin Jibrin, representing the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State, has expressed his strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed tax reform bill.

Jibrin, a member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), addressed concerns and widespread opposition to the bill, urging Nigerians to focus on its long-term benefits rather than misconceptions.

Jibrin made his stand known when he was featured on a programme on Channels Television, on Sunday, November 10.

Jibrin acknowledged the growing opposition to the tax reform, especially in the Northern region, attributing it largely to misunderstandings about the bill’s true purpose, Channels Television reported.

He explained:

“There’s a crisis of perception here. People hear ‘tax reform’ and immediately assume it will negatively impact them, without ever taking the time to actually review the details of the bill.”

NNPP addresses misunderstandings about the bill

Jibrin further clarified that many critics have misunderstood the bill, assuming that it aims to impose higher taxes on the average citizen.

“It’s easy to assume. But if you look at the bill, you’ll see that it’s not about imposing new taxes on the common man.

Instead, it addresses systemic issues and proposes reforms that benefit the broader society," he said.

He emphasized that the proposed reform would be beneficial for everyone, particularly stressing the protective measures for the Northern region, ThisDay reported.

According to Jibrin, the bill includes “buffers” designed to prevent any adverse effects on Northern Nigeria, which is often the most vulnerable in national policies.

“These buffers are important in safeguarding the interests of the Northern region. They ensure that, even as the tax system is reformed, the North will not face any adverse consequences,” he explained.

Jibrin says Tinubu's tax bill for long-term economic growth

Jibrin also highlighted the potential of the tax reform to drive long-term economic growth, particularly in the Northern part of the country.

“The reform is not just about addressing immediate concerns; it’s about setting a solid foundation for long-term growth,” he said.

Jibrin stressed that a unified approach to tax reform could help Nigeria create a system that supports equitable development across all regions.

Tinubu fires back at 19 governors over Tax reform bill

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the presidency has clarified that the tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly does not target the 19 northern states, contrary to the governors' rejection of it.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga explained that the proposed amendment to the Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution is designed to create a fairer system that will benefit all states.

The ongoing tax reform aims to correct the inequity in the current derivation model used for distributing VAT revenue.

