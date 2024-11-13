Constituents of Senator Shehu Buba are pushing for his recall, citing allegations of ties to terrorists

A report cited by Legit.ng stated that Buba is under investigation by the DSS for potential links to Abubakar Idris, a known terrorist, fueling public anger

Buba's legitimacy as a Bauchi indigene is questioned, and his controversial political rise, backed by figures like Yakubu Dogara, has sparked further resentment

Bauchi State Senator Shehu Buba is currently facing a wave of intense scrutiny and discontent from his constituents, culminating in a formal recall process aimed at removing him from office.

The senator, who represents the South Senatorial District of Bauchi, is embroiled in a scandal following revelations linking him to individuals with terrorist ties.

This, however, has led to widespread calls for accountability and a rare political maneuver to revoke his mandate.

The storm surrounding Senator Buba gained significant momentum after his name was mentioned in connection with Abubakar Idris, a known terrorist arrested on August 17, 2024.

Sources claim that Buba may have had ties with Idris, raising alarms among his constituents about the potential involvement of their elected leader in supporting terrorism and banditry.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly launched an investigation into Buba’s potential connections to terror suspects, further fueling outrage among locals, Leadership reported.

Recall process gains traction

In response to these allegations, a growing number of registered voters in Buba’s constituency have initiated a recall process, gathering signatures to meet the legal threshold required to force a referendum.

If successful, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be mandated to conduct a vote to determine whether Buba will be removed from office.

“If we succeed, it will be a strong message to other politicians who think they can get away with betraying the people,” said a concerned constituent.

More scrutiny as Buba's legitimacy is questioned

Adding to the controversy is the revelation that Senator Buba, whose background was previously unknown to many in Bauchi, hails from Barkin Ladi in Plateau State, not from Bauchi as many had believed.

A report cited by Legit.ng stated that Buba reportedly moved to Bauchi’s Toro Local Government Area in 2001 under unclear circumstances.

The statement further stated that this discovery has only fueled resentment among constituents who feel betrayed by a man they considered one of their own.

A controversial trajectory of Buba’s rise in politics

After moving to Bauchi, he gained political traction through family ties, as his sister was married to Abdullahi Yuguda, a relative of former Governor Isa Yuguda.

Buba’s initial foray into politics was via an appointment as a Senior Special Assistant on Nomadic Education under the Yuguda administration, though his tenure was brief, New Telegraph reported.

He later aligned himself with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s campaign and the influential Miyetti Allah association.

By 2019, Buba’s political career took another leap when he was appointed Caretaker Chairman of Toro Local Government, a position conferred upon him by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

In 2022, he declared his senatorial ambitions and secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination under contentious circumstances, with some insiders speculating that his rise was facilitated by influential backers, including former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

“The way he clinched that nomination was strange, almost as if it was handed to him,” said one APC insider.

The report further revealed tha since the arrest of Abubakar Idris, the senator has not made any known public appearances in his constituency, fueling speculation that he is avoiding angry residents.

