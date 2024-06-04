At least 30 individuals were feared dead after a mining pit collapsed in Galkogo village within the Shiroro local government area of Niger State

The incident occurred late Monday night

One fatality has been confirmed, with six individuals rescued and receiving treatment for injuries

Minna, Niger- No fewer than 30 individuals were feared to have lost their lives following the collapse of a mining pit in Galkogo village.

The village is, however, located in the Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

As reported by Leadership, the incident took place late Monday night.

1 fatality, 6 rescued

Currently, one fatality has been recovered, and six individuals have been rescued with injuries.

While the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) public relations officer, Ibrahim Hussein, verified the incident, there has been no official statement from the state’s ministry of mineral resources regarding the occurrence.

Legit.ng reports that the state has experienced frequent mining accidents due to factors such as inadequate safety regulations, illegal mining activities, and the collapse of mining pits.

Also, these accidents often result in loss of lives, injuries, and environmental degradation.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have taken to their X handle to express their reservations about the incident.

Anufuro said:

"All the resources in the North belong to the Northern States whilst in the South, the resources belong to Nigeria…What a perfect arrangement."

Another user, Enr. Prince, said:

"Just take a look at the site!! Who runs the site? Why is there no rescue equipment on the site? Is it an illegal site? The government has to do something about this illegality."

