A cleric based in the United Kingdom has reacted to the Baltasar Engonga scandal rocking Equatorial Guinea

The pastor, who is also a business coach, urged people to flee from any of the leaked Baltasar tapes and gave his reason

Many people hailed the pastor's comment on the scandal, which has spread across social media platforms like wildfire

A UK-based pastor, Dele Olawanle, has advised people to run away from any of the leaked Baltasar Engonga tapes.

The cleric made the comment in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 7, while reacting to the Equatorial Guinea scandal.

The pastor said people should run away from the videos. Photo Credit: Dele Olawanle

According to the pastor, people should not let Baltasar return them to their days of watching adult videos.

The pastor wrote:

"Do not let the guy in Equatorial Guinea return you to your days of por.nography. Run!"

Pastor Dele's comment generated a buzz on Facebook.

Pastor's comment on Baltasar scandal stirs reactions

Kenneth Inyang-udo said:

"Most Christian n pastor dey open am."

Victoria Nokuwela Ogunsanya said:

"Good point."

Adeleye Adegoke Sunday said:

"Yes sir.

"Thank you for this message sir."

Lydia Yusuf said:

"I wonder why some people are still requesting for the video."

Ibuchim Jeremiah Eze said:

"Honestly sir, it is a trick from the pit of hell to ruin innocent people for what they have forbid."

Kemi Onadipe said:

"Every true Christian should not be comfortable to open any of those videos."

Marcia Dixon said:

"What a ting. I am in shock from that story. The man recorded his activity with people's wives - even the wives of close family and friends. Bad behaviour of the highest order. I hope his wife gets support as she comes to term with what's happened and that their children will recover from this too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had cautioned people against watching any of the leaked Baltasar tapes and explained why.

Man backs Baltasar to sue his government

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had supported Baltasar to sue the Equatorial Guinea government over the leaked tapes.

Reacting to the leaked tapes, @Elkrosmediahub blasted the central African country's officials for releasing the clips.

@Elkrosmediahub said the officials exposed Baltasar's consensual acts instead of admitting that they found nothing on the financial crime boss, who was being investigated for fraud. Many agreed with his statement.

