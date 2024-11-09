Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha has been reappointed as the DG of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) for a second term, effective from October 31, 2024

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha's reappointment as the Director General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) for a second five-year term.

Presidency confirms Mustapha's reappointment

This is contained in a press statement issued by Toyin Omozuwa, press secretary to the NBRDA DG in Abuja on Saturday, November 9.

According to the statement, Mustapha’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government (SGF), Sen. George Akume, The Punch reported.

“Mustapha’s second tenure is with effect from 31st October, 2024 and is in line with the provisions of Section 10 (1) and (3) of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022,” it said.

Nigerians react to Mustapha's reappointment

As usual, mixed reactions trailed Prof. Mustapha's reappointment. Legit.ng captured a few reactions on Facebook below:

Ije Oma said:

"Congratulations my DG."

Zee Pee wrote:

"Same squat all the time."

Solomon Eze said:

"Congratulations."

Tinubu reappoints Buhari's appointee, Mele Kyari as NNPC Chairman

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has re-appointed Mele Kyari, who was first appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, as the GCEO of the NNPC Limited.

The president also appointed Pius Akinyeleru as the non-executive chairman of the NNPC Limited.

According to a statement from the presidency, Tinubu also appointed eight others as members of the NNPC Limited's new Board and Management team.

